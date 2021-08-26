Kenya: Ruto’s security detail at official Karen residence replaced
Thursday August 26 2021
Nairobi. The security detail at Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen has been replaced.
Elite officers from the GSU G Company who have been guarding the residence were on Thursday replaced by Administration Police Security of Government Buildings Unit (AP SGB).
Officers from AP SGB inside DP William Ruto’s official residence in Karen on August 26, 2021.
The APs, who arrived a few minutes to 4pm, were taken round before an official handover.
As a category 1 VIP, the DP is supposed to be protected by officers from the same unit as the president.
Officers from the AP SGB Unit normally guard buildings owned by the governmen