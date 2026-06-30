Kenya, Rwanda sign fuel import deal to boost supply security

Fuel tankers queue at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) depot to re-fuel their commercial supplies, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the Industrial Area district of Nairobi, Kenya March 24, 2026. PHOT |  REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Kenya and Rwanda signed three pacts on Monday setting up a government framework ​for Rwanda-bound fuel imports, the Kenya Pipeline ‌Company (KPC.NR), opens new tab and Rwanda's Trade Ministry said in statements on X.

The agreements comprise a memorandum of understanding, a tripartite ​agreement and a transport and storage agreement, setting ​up a government-to-government framework.

Rwanda said the partnership ⁠would boost security and continuity of petroleum supply, ​free up logistical bottlenecks and make import flows ​more predictable.

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The deal supports Rwanda's strategy to diversify import routes, strengthen fuel security and make petroleum products available for ​economic growth and industrial development.

Designated institutions such ​as Rwanda National Energy Company and KPC will begin implementing ‌the ⁠deal, working with both countries' government agencies, Rwanda said.

Landlocked Rwanda imports all its petroleum products overland through two main ports, Dar es Salaam in ​Tanzania and ​Mombasa in ⁠Kenya.

The new arrangement aims to move a greater share of Rwanda's fuel ​imports to the Mombasa route, using Kenyan ​storage ⁠and pipeline infrastructure.

KPC said the first cargo covered by the deal is set to arrive at ⁠Mombasa ​between September 4 and September ​6 to launch operations under the partnership.

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