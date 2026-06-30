Kenya, Rwanda sign fuel import deal to boost supply security

Kenya and Rwanda signed three pacts on Monday setting up a government framework for Rwanda-bound fuel imports, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC.NR), opens new tab and Rwanda's Trade Ministry said in statements on X.
The agreements comprise a memorandum of understanding, a tripartite agreement and a transport and storage agreement, setting up a government-to-government framework.
Rwanda said the partnership would boost security and continuity of petroleum supply, free up logistical bottlenecks and make import flows more predictable.