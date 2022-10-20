Miguna Miguna finally returns to Kenya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who has been exiled from Kenya since 2018, has landed in Nairobi.

Dr Miguna arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways plane.

Dr Miguna Miguna was deported following his role in the swearing-in of opposition chief Raila Odinga as the people’s president in January 2018.

In his short address at JKIA, Dr Miguna thanked his supporters who turned up in large numbers to vote for President William Ruto.

He further said he will be following up on numerous court orders that were granted but disobeyed by the former administration.

"As you all know, there are very many court orders that have been accumulating because there are people who acted with impunity.

"In the coming weeks and months, I will make sure that all those who violated my rights are held accountable for the sake of justice," he said.

In 2018, he was charged with treason-related offences and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.