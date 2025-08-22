South Sudan's president fires finance minister, seventh since 2020

Nairobi. South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's finance minister, state-owned radio announced, the seventh replacement to the position since 2020.

Kiir gave no reason for firing Marial Dongrin Ater, who had held the post since July 2024. State radio said late on Thursday that Athian Ding Athian would take up the position, which he previously held between 2020 and 2021.

South Sudan's economic performance has faced hurdles in recent years amid communal violence, with crude oil export revenue having dwindled since a 2013-2018 civil war and more recently export disruptions due to war in neighbouring Sudan.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 4.3% contraction of the economy for 2025, and inflation of 65.7% for the same period.

Kiir became South Sudan's first president in 2011 when it gained independence from Sudan.

In March, First Vice President Riek Machar was put under house arrest, eliciting fears of renewed conflict.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said the arrest was due to Machar contacting his supporters and "agitating them to rebel against the government with the aim of disrupting peace so that elections are not held and South Sudan goes back to war."