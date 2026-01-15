Uganda votes in tense election seen as test of President Museveni's strength

Kampala. Ugandans voted in a tense national election on Thursday after an often violent campaign and internet shutdown, with President Yoweri Museveni seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade.

Museveni told reporters after casting his ballot in western Uganda that he expected to win 80% of the vote "if there's no cheating", dismissing the prospect of an upset victory by popular singer Bobi Wine.

The election is widely seen as a test of the 81-year-old leader's political strength and ability to avoid the kind of unrest that has rocked neighbours Tanzania and Kenya as speculation mounts about his eventual succession.

He has campaigned on a slogan of "protecting the gains", vowing to maintain peace and lift Uganda into middle-income status.

Wine, who is 43 and nicknamed the "Ghetto President" for his humble origins, has appealed to young people angry about scarce economic opportunities in a country where the average age is just over 16.

Voting took place in the capital Kampala amid a heavy police presence. Some polling stations did not open on time because biometric voter verification machines were not working. Museveni said the cause of this was being looked into.

Casting his ballot in the Kasangati township, Ronald Tenywa, a 45-year-old university researcher, complained that political leaders "cling on for a long time".

“If we vote for someone who cares, things will be better for Uganda,” he said, without specifying for whom he was voting.

The authorities cut internet access across the country on Tuesday to curb what they called misinformation about the election. Many Ugandans turned to an offline messaging app launched by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Hundreds arrested, at least one killed during campaign

Security forces have repeatedly opened fire at Wine's campaign events, killing at least one person and arresting hundreds of his supporters.

Museveni's government has said the security forces' actions were a justified response to what it called lawless conduct by opposition supporters.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said while voting that Ugandans should protest non-violently if the election is rigged.

There were no signs of unrest through the morning.

The United States denounced Museveni's last election victory in 2021 - when he defeated Wine with 58% of the vote - as neither free nor fair. Similar criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is unlikely after U.S. diplomats were instructed last July not to comment on the integrity of foreign elections.

Museveni is a strategic partner of the west

Besides Wine, six other opposition candidates are challenging Museveni - Africa's third-longest-ruling head of state. Voters will also choose more than 500 members of parliament.

Polls are due to close at 4:00 p.m. with results expected to be announced within 48 hours.

Museveni came to power at the head of a rebellion in 1986 and has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits.

As president, he has positioned Uganda as a strategic partner of Western nations, sending troops to regional hotspots such as Somalia and taking in millions of refugees.

Economic growth, traditionally reliant on agriculture and tourism, is widely expected to surge into double digits when crude oil production from fields run by France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab and China's CNOOC (600938.SS), opens new tab begins this year.

Museveni is widely believed to favour his son, military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as his successor, but the president has denied grooming him for the role and his status as heir apparent is opposed by some within the ruling party, analysts say.

Juliet Zawedde, an 18-year-old first-time voter in Kampala, said any succession should happen democratically.