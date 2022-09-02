Diamond, Zuchu public kiss sparkle dating rumours

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz and his signee Zuchu have sparked more dating rumours after the two were caught on camera publicly kissing.

In the video Diamond is seen sharing what looks like a chocolate candy with Zuchu from his mouth.

The two have constantly denied being engaged in a romantic relationship. In late June during Zuchu’s listening party her two songs Jaro and Fire at her premises and videos from the occasion have left tongues wagging.

The Sukari hitmaker was captured dancing and grinding on her boss suggestively – something that has left many with questions.

The two have continued to raise eyebrows on the status of their relationship with a section of their fans asking them to come out of the closest.

However, Chibu Dangote has always insisted that his relationship with Zuchu remains that of a boss and his employee.

In May the duo ignited a discussion on social media following a steamy performance for their collabo ‘Mtasubiri’.

Platnumz was performing in Mwanza at the Cask and Grill, during his ongoing FOA EP, when Zuchu joined him on stage.