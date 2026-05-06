AfroExchange, Johnnie Walker join forces to take Tanzanian music distribution global

Dar es Salaam. A music industry dialogue convened under AfroExchange, with support from Johnnie Walker, has brought together DJs and creatives here in the city to examine pathways for Tanzanian music to reach broader regional and international audiences.

The session underscored the role of DJs as pivotal actors in music distribution and cultural exchange. Discussions highlighted both the constraints and the prospects shaping the global trajectory of Tanzanian music. Participants identified limited cross-border exposure and gaps in distribution networks as key impediments.

Dar es Salaam witnessed a powerful convergence of music industry stakeholders yesterday as AfroExchange, sponsored by Johnnie Walker, brought together DJs and key creatives to address a pressing question: how can Tanzanian music break beyond borders and reach global audiences?

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The session marked the beginning of a broader conversation series under AfroExchange, designed to explore practical pathways for exporting African sound. The first engagement placed DJs at the centre of the discussion, recognising their critical role as tastemakers, cultural connectors, and gatekeepers of music distribution across markets.

Participants engaged in insightful exchanges on the structural and creative barriers facing Tanzanian artists, including limited access to international booking circuits, weak linkages with global streaming platforms, and insufficient branding strategies tailored for foreign markets. However, they also pointed to the growing influence of digital platforms, social media, and diaspora audiences as emerging opportunities that can be leveraged to amplify Tanzanian sound beyond its borders.

Speakers emphasised that DJs remain one of the most effective channels for breaking music into new territories, given their direct access to live audiences and club networks across cities. By curating playlists, introducing new sounds, and collaborating with artists across regions, DJs can significantly shape listening habits and accelerate cross-border music consumption.





Moving beyond dialogue, AfroExchange also introduced a tangible opportunity aimed at bridging the gap between conversation and action. As a key outcome of the session, selected Tanzanian DJs will be sponsored to perform at an upcoming event hosted by Nigerian DJ Consequence, offering a valuable platform for regional exposure, networking, and collaboration.

The initiative is expected to open doors for Tanzanian creatives to connect with key players in West Africa’s vibrant music scene, widely regarded as one of the continent’s leading export hubs. Such engagements are seen as critical stepping stones in building a more integrated African music ecosystem, where talent, ideas, and audiences can move more freely across borders.





Organisers noted that sustained partnerships, skills development, and increased investment in music infrastructure will be essential in ensuring long-term growth. They also called for stronger collaboration between artists, producers, DJs, and policymakers to create an enabling environment for the industry to thrive internationally.