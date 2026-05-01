AfroExchange and John Walker sparks dialogue on taking Tanzanian music global through DJs

Dar es Salaam witnessed a powerful convergence of music industry stakeholders yesterday as AfroExchange, powered by Johnnie Walker, brought together DJs and key creatives to address a pressing question: how can Tanzanian music break beyond borders and reach global audiences?

The session marked the beginning of a broader conversation series under AfroExchange, designed to explore practical pathways for exporting African sound. The first engagement placed DJs at the centre of the discussion, recognising their critical role as tastemakers, cultural connectors, and gatekeepers of music distribution across markets.

Participants engaged in insightful discussions around the challenges limiting Tanzanian music from gaining wider international traction, while also highlighting the untapped potential within the DJ community to influence cross-border music consumption.

Moving beyond dialogue, AfroExchange also introduced a tangible opportunity aimed at bridging the gap between conversation and action. As a key outcome of the session, Tanzanian DJs will be sponsored to perform at an upcoming event hosted by Nigerian DJ Consequence, offering a valuable platform for regional exposure and collaboration.

This initiative signals a step forward in fostering stronger connections within the African music ecosystem, while creating pathways for Tanzanian talent to access new audiences and markets.