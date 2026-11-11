Aquatics Excellence Awards unveil 26 categories for December gala

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s aquatics fraternity is preparing for a major celebration of swimming excellence, with the fourth edition of the Aquatics Excellence Awards scheduled for December 12, featuring 26 award categories covering athletes, coaches, clubs and other contributors to the sport.

Organised by Champion Rise Limited, the gala will recognise achievements recorded between July 2025 and June 2026 under the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) calendar. The venue for the ceremony will be announced later.

Champion Rise Limited chief executive officer Amina Mfaume said the awards were designed to recognise the wide range of contributions required to develop aquatics, while motivating athletes and stakeholders to raise their standards.

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“Swimming development is not measured by medals alone. It also depends on the dedication of athletes, the quality of coaching, effective administration and the support of clubs and other stakeholders. Through these awards, we want to recognise everyone contributing to the progress of aquatics in Tanzania,” said Mfaume.

The awards feature two selection procedures, with the awards committee selecting swimmers in performance-based categories, while clubs and stakeholders will nominate candidates for other honours.

Under the high-performance and elite national swimmer section, the committee will select the Junior National Swimmer of the Year and National Swimmer of the Year, both featuring male and female awards.

The rising star section will recognise promising swimmers in three age groups: 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, with separate male and female awards in each category.

Other swimmer honours include Open Water Performance of the Year, National Masters Swimmer of the Year, Masters Inspirational Excellence and National Para-Swimmer of the Year, all featuring male and female recognition.

The organisers say selections will be based on verified competitive performances, official results, World Aquatics points, national records, improvements in personal best times and relevant international achievements.

For the open nomination categories, clubs, coaches, schools, aquatic facility managers, technical officials and other stakeholders are invited to propose deserving candidates, supported by evidence of their achievements.

The technical and leadership section features National Coach of the Year, divided into Learn to Swim, Age Group, and Youth and High Performance categories, alongside National Team Manager of the Year, with male and female recognition.

Club and grassroots development honours include National Club of the Year, Most Improved Club of the Year and Grassroots Development Award, recognising institutions and initiatives that have expanded access to swimming and strengthened athlete development.

Technical officials will compete for Most Improved Technical Official and Technical Official of the Year, while the aquatics industry and leadership section includes Aquatic Equipment and Chemical Supplier of the Year and Aquatics Sportsmanship and Leadership Award.

The lifetime and special recognition section will honour sponsors, media organisations and other contributors through the Special Swimming Recognition Award. It will also feature the Presidential/Chairman's Award for Services to Aquatics and National Hall of Fame induction for retired swimmers, coaches and administrators with lasting contributions to the sport.

The program further introduces the Community Aquatics Development Partner Award, which recognises schools demonstrating outstanding commitment to swimming through access to facilities, hosting competitions and supporting community programs.

Mfaume said recognising achievements across the entire aquatics ecosystem was important in building a stronger swimming culture and encouraging sustained investment in the sport.