What is the relationship between fame and sexual predation?

The entertainment industry is once again facing uncomfortable questions about celebrity, power and sexual exploitation following disturbing allegations against British comedian and children's author David Walliams.

A joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News, published on November 10, 2026, detailed accounts from multiple women who accused Walliams of using his celebrity status to pursue young women and teenagers for sexual purposes. Some alleged that their encounters with him began when they were as young as 15. Walliams has denied wrongdoing, rejecting the suggestion that he is a sexual predator.

The allegations have reignited a broader conversation about the relationship between celebrity, influence and the abuse of power. And while fame does not inherently make someone predatory, it can create conditions in which exploitation becomes easier and accountability more difficult.

Walliams is not the first prominent entertainer to face allegations or convictions involving sexual misconduct. The cases of R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Danny Masterson and Sean "Diddy" Combs illustrate how celebrity status can intersect with serious allegations of sexual abuse and the abuse of power.

R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex-trafficking offences involving women and underage girls. Weinstein was convicted of multiple sexual offences, while Cosby's criminal conviction was overturned on procedural grounds after he had been found guilty. Masterson was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Combs, meanwhile, was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his former girlfriends and was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October of the same year. However, the jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The problem, however, extends beyond entertainment. The case of Jeffrey Epstein exposed how wealth, influential connections and social standing can facilitate the sexual exploitation of vulnerable young girls. Epstein was convicted of sex offences and subsequently faced federal sex-trafficking charges before dying in custody in 2019. His associations with prominent individuals across business, politics and entertainment raised difficult questions about the extent to which privilege can shield wrongdoing from scrutiny.

So, what is it about fame and influence that can make sexual exploitation possible?

Celebrity creates access, and access can create opportunities for abuse. High-profile individuals often occupy positions that attract young fans, aspiring performers, employees and people seeking professional opportunities. The promise of access to influential networks, career advancement or proximity to someone admired can create unequal relationships in which boundaries become blurred and power is difficult to challenge.

Money, status and professional influence can further complicate these relationships. Those who feel intimidated, dependent or fearful of losing opportunities may struggle to speak out. For some, the prospect of challenging a celebrated public figure can seem far more daunting than remaining silent.

There is also the influence of celebrity culture itself. Public admiration can make it difficult for audiences to reconcile the image of a beloved entertainer with allegations of harmful behaviour. Fans may dismiss accusations, institutions may hesitate to confront influential personalities, and organisations with commercial interests may have little incentive to jeopardise profitable relationships.

Beyond public perception, the structures surrounding celebrities can also contribute to the problem. Talent agencies, production companies, management teams and employers often control access to opportunities and have a responsibility to establish boundaries and safeguard those who interact with their talent.

When concerns are dismissed, informal warnings go unaddressed or an individual's commercial value takes precedence over accountability, these environments can inadvertently create room for exploitation to continue. The question, therefore, is not only whether powerful individuals abuse their influence, but also whether the systems surrounding them do enough to prevent it.

This raises even more troubling questions. How many warning signs go unaddressed because the person involved is famous? How often are concerns minimised, victims discredited or uncomfortable questions avoided because challenging a powerful individual comes at a professional, financial or reputational cost?

The most disturbing aspect of these cases is not only the conduct of the individuals involved, but the environments that may allow harmful behaviour to persist.

Sexual exploitation rarely exists in a vacuum. It can be enabled by silence, institutional failures, unequal power relationships and a culture that places reputation above the safety and dignity of vulnerable people.

When those responsible for safeguarding employees, aspiring performers and young fans fail to act, their inaction can become part of the problem.

Ultimately, fame does not automatically create predators. But it can amplify the power they already possess, expand their access to vulnerable individuals and make those who challenge them feel powerless.

The responsibility, therefore, extends beyond the individuals accused or convicted. It also rests with the institutions that employ them, the industries that profit from them and the audiences that sometimes place celebrity above accountability.