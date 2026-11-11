Boxing Federation of Tanzania secures top African boxing leadership role

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has secured a significant position in continental boxing administration after Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) president Lukelo Anderson Willilo was appointed interim secretary general of African Boxing.

The appointment places Willilo at the centre of the organisation’s administrative leadership, strengthening Tanzania’s representation in the governance and development of Olympic-style boxing across the continent.

According to an official notification dated November 9, 2026, African Boxing president Solomon Desmond Kargbo confirmed Willilo’s appointment, which was unanimously approved by the organisation’s Board of Directors during a meeting held on November 2.

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Willilo officially assumed his new responsibilities on November 9, marking another important milestone in his involvement in international boxing administration.

Before taking up the position, Willilo was serving as chairman of African Boxing’s Sport and Competition Committee and was also a member of its Board of Directors.

His elevation to the interim secretary general position reflects the confidence placed in his administrative and organisational experience, while giving Tanzania a stronger voice in the continent’s boxing leadership.

In his new capacity, Willilo will oversee the administrative affairs of African Boxing, coordinate communication with member national federations and facilitate the implementation of decisions and programmes adopted by the organisation.

These responsibilities place him in a central position in ensuring effective coordination between the continental governing body and its member federations, particularly as African boxing continues to strengthen its structures and international standing.

The appointment also provides an opportunity for Tanzania to contribute more directly to discussions and decisions shaping the future of the sport across Africa.

African Boxing is the continental body responsible for overseeing and developing Olympic-style boxing, working in partnership with World Boxing, the international organisation governing the sport.

Its responsibilities include promoting the sport, coordinating continental competitions and strengthening cooperation among national boxing federations.

For Tanzania, Willilo’s appointment represents an important administrative breakthrough, coming at a time when the country is seeking to strengthen its presence in international sporting structures.

His continued involvement in African Boxing’s leadership could also create opportunities for greater collaboration, knowledge-sharing and institutional development within the country’s boxing fraternity.

The BFT president’s new responsibility will, however, require him to balance continental administrative duties with his leadership role at home, particularly in supporting the development of boxing and improving the federation’s organisational capacity.

African Boxing has called on all national federations and stakeholders to extend their full cooperation and support to Willilo as he assumes his new responsibilities.