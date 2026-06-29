Artistes urged to safeguard voices as AI use grows in music industry

Dar es Salaam. The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music production has raised concerns among Tanzanian artistes and producers, with warnings that musicians could lose control over their voices and creative work if they use AI-powered platforms without caution.
AI tools are increasingly being used to generate beats, master tracks and create vocals that resemble human voices, raising questions over copyright, ownership and artistic identity.
Music producer Lizer Classic said the industry is not under threat, but warned that many artistes do not fully understand how some AI platforms handle uploaded content.