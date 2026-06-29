Artistes urged to safeguard voices as AI use grows in music industry

Dar es Salaam. The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music production has raised concerns among Tanzanian artistes and producers, with warnings that musicians could lose control over their voices and creative work if they use AI-powered platforms without caution.

AI tools are increasingly being used to generate beats, master tracks and create vocals that resemble human voices, raising questions over copyright, ownership and artistic identity.

Music producer Lizer Classic said the industry is not under threat, but warned that many artistes do not fully understand how some AI platforms handle uploaded content.

“People often accept terms and conditions without reading them carefully. In doing so, they may allow their recordings and voices to be used to train AI systems,” he said.

He said AI systems can analyse vocal patterns and potentially replicate an artist’s voice without consent.

“When you record your voice, the system can identify your tone and style. One day you may hear a voice that sounds exactly like yours,” he said.

AI expert Jumanne Abdallah said the technology should be seen as a tool rather than a threat, arguing that it is creating new opportunities for creatives.

“The real issue is not AI itself but how people use it,” he said.

Singer-songwriter Rehema Jamal said AI has helped reduce barriers for independent artistes by supporting demo production, idea development and marketing.

However, she said it should not replace human creativity.

“It should not replace an artist’s authentic voice or emotional expression,” she said.

Intellectual property lawyer Daniel Lawrence said AI is raising legal questions that existing copyright laws are still addressing.

“If a voice is replicated without consent, questions arise over ownership and liability,” he said.

He advised artistes to be cautious when uploading unreleased songs or vocal recordings to AI platforms, noting that usage policies vary between systems.

Creative entrepreneur Asha Suleiman said transparency will become more important as AI becomes more embedded in music production.

“If AI is used in a song, there should be clarity on how it was applied,” she said.