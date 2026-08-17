Zanzibar public servants to build capacity in AI, cybersecurity

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has launched a capacity-building programme in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity to equip public servants and citizens to navigate rapid global technological change.

Under the initiative, the Ministry of Communications, Information Technology and Innovation signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emerson Education Institute to train an initial cohort of 600 officials, with each class limited to 50 participants.

Speaking after the signing ceremony on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the Minister for Communications, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, said Zanzibar must keep pace with technological change.

He said RGZ was creating a conducive environment to harness technology to improve government efficiency, enhance public services, drive innovation and accelerate the digital economy.

“In realising this ambition, we acknowledge that systems, infrastructure and hardware alone are insufficient. We also require experts and personnel equipped with skills matching the pace of technological advancements,” said Mr Soraga.

He stressed the ministry’s commitment to developing ICT human resources, particularly in fast-growing fields such as AI and cybersecurity.

“We face diverse challenges, including system hacking, phishing, data theft, credential misuse and other threats capable of impacting the government, businesses and citizens,” said Mr Soraga, adding that skilled professionals are essential for identifying, preventing and mitigating threats.

He further said AI can transform data analysis, improve productivity, streamline tasks, support evidence-based decision-making and foster innovation across the public sector.

Emerson Education director, Mr Faizan Majidhusain, said the partnership reflected a shared vision of preparing Zanzibar's workforce for the digital economy.

He stressed that the goal went beyond issuing certificates to providing practical skills for productive AI use among civil servants, ICT specialists and youth.

“Emerson Education stands ready to leverage its experience in professional training and digital skills to assist the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in building a workforce equipped for digital demands,” said Mr Majidhusain.

The director of Cybersecurity and Data Protection, Mr Khalfan Mohamed Othman, said technological progress introduces new security vulnerabilities, making continuous skills development vital for operational safety.