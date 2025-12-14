Government plans agricultural extension agency to boost farm productivity

Lindi. The government is planning to establish a National Agricultural Extension Services Agency to improve the efficiency and reach of farm advisory services by allowing extension officers to serve farmers directly, without lengthy bureaucratic procedures.

The Minister for Agriculture, Mr Daniel Chongolo, said the proposed agency would ensure farmers receive timely, professional guidance from extension officers, helping to raise productivity and support self-reliance in the sector.

Speaking on Saturday, December 13, 2025, during the launch of Sustainable Production Guidelines for sesame and legumes, Mr Chongolo said the agency is expected to be operational by 2026.

“The government plans to establish the Agricultural Extension Services Agency by 2026 so that it operates independently, similar to TARURA and RUWASA, and delivers quality services to farmers when they seek extension support,” he said.

He noted that extension services are currently delivered through local government authorities, a structure that often requires farmers to navigate lengthy administrative procedures before accessing assistance.

“The need for a dedicated agency has become clear, to enable farmers to receive efficient and timely services directly from extension officers,” Mr Chongolo said, urging officers to promote optimal land use and the production of high-yield crops to drive agricultural growth.

Meanwhile, Lindi Regional Commissioner Ms Zainab Telack called on extension officers to intensify farmer education to improve productivity and strengthen agricultural value chains.

She said the government-provided agricultural inputs had played a significant role in boosting crop production and raising farmers’ incomes at household, regional and national levels.

“The inputs provided by the government have contributed to increased production and improved incomes for farmers,” she said.

An agricultural extension officer from Ruangwa District, Mr Jerome Stephano, welcomed the initiative, saying the establishment of the agency would enhance the delivery of quality agricultural education and improve productivity across the sector.