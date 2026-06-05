Davido makes history on FIFA World Cup track

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has added another landmark achievement to his growing list of global accolades, becoming the first African artist to contribute to FIFA World Cup soundtrack projects in two consecutive tournaments.

Davido first made history in 2022 when he featured on ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’, one of the official songs of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA. The track became one of the defining anthems of the tournament, introducing his music to millions of football fans around the world.

Four years later, he returns to the FIFA World Cup music stage through ‘No Place Like Home’, a track from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album.

The song sees him collaborate with acclaimed electronic music group Major Lazer and Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, placing him among a star-studded line-up that includes Shakira, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Stormzy, French Montana, Future and LISA.

Davido is not the only African artist featured on the album. Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr also make appearances on the project. Burna Boy joins Colombian icon Shakira on ‘Daidai’, while Rema features alongside LISA and Anitta on ‘Goals’. South African Grammy Award winner Tyla collaborates with Future on ‘Game Time’, while Ayra Starr teams up with American rapper Latto on ‘Show Me’.

Ghanaian singer Moliy appears on ‘Lighter’ alongside J Balvin and Carín León, highlighting the strong African presence across the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album.

The latest milestone makes Davido the first African artiste to feature on FIFA World Cup soundtrack projects in two successive tournaments, further cementing his status as one of the continent’s biggest musical exports. It also reflects the growing influence of Afrobeats and African music on the global stage.