How Rayvanny’s ‘Tetema’ defines East Africa’s streaming story

While artistes like Joshua Baraka and Diamond Platnumz continue to dominate conversations around influence and popularity in East Africa’s music scene, a closer look at Spotify’s streaming data reveals a more nuanced reality.

When it comes to individual songs, longevity, replay value and cross-border appeal often matter just as much as chart momentum.

One track that continues to stand tall years after its release is Tetema by Rayvanny featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Released in 2019, the song has maintained remarkable consistency on Spotify, accumulating roughly 48 million streams according to the most recent available figures.

This places it among the most streamed East African songs on the platform and highlights its staying power in an industry often driven by short-lived hits.

Rayvanny himself has previously reflected on the unexpected scale of the song’s success, describing Tetema as a career-defining project that continued to grow long after its release.

In remarks shared during interviews and public appearances, he said the song “opened international doors” for him and introduced his music to audiences he had never previously reached.

“Tetema” quickly became a cultural moment across East Africa, driven by its infectious beat, memorable hook and viral dance routines that spread across social media platforms.

It dominated radio airwaves in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda while also gaining traction in diaspora communities.

Years later, its continued presence on Spotify playlists and algorithm-driven recommendations shows how certain songs evolve from hits into long-term staples.

Diamond Platnumz, who featured on the track, has also acknowledged its importance in shaping modern Tanzanian music’s global visibility.

He has often described the collaboration as one of the standout moments in his catalogue with Rayvanny, noting in interviews that its viral dance impact helped push Bongo Flava further into international conversations.

Rayvanny’s strong showing on Spotify is not accidental but the result of a carefully built career that has adapted to the industry’s digital shift.

Born Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, he rose to prominence under WCB Wasafi, the influential label founded by Diamond Platnumz.

During his time there, he established himself as one of the leading voices of Bongo Flava’s new generation, delivering melodic, emotionally resonant tracks that appealed to a wide audience.

A key milestone came early in his career when his debut breakout track “Kwetu” positioned him as one of Tanzania’s most promising young artistes. Shortly after, he followed up with “Natafuta Kiki", which further strengthened his visibility across East Africa.

These early successes helped him build a loyal fan base and set the foundation for his later streaming performance.

A producer involved in the making of Tetema, S2Kizzy, has also credited the song’s success to its unique fusion of rhythmic Bongo Flava elements and dance-driven Afro-pop production.

He has described it in interviews as one of those rare records that “connects instantly with audiences", helping it travel far beyond its original market. In 2022, Rayvanny made a major career move by exiting WCB Wasafi to focus fully on his own label, Next Level Music.

The shift marked a turning point, giving him greater creative and business control.

Since then, he has expanded his sound, experimented with different genres, and increased his output, releasing projects and singles aimed at both regional and international audiences. His independence era has also been marked by strong global collaborations.

The remix Mama Tetema, featuring Maluma, has surpassed 50 million streams, demonstrating his ability to tap into Latin American markets and position himself as a cross-continental artiste. Beyond Tetema, Rayvanny has continued to maintain streaming relevance through consistent releases. Songs like “Oh Mama” continue to generate millions of streams, while newer material steadily gains traction through curated Spotify playlists and algorithmic discovery.

His catalogue strength highlights how sustained output can be just as important as viral hits in the streaming era.

Meanwhile, Diamond Platnumz remains a dominant force both as a collaborator and a solo artiste. Tracks like Shu! featuring Chley and African Beauty featuring Omarion have each surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

These collaborations continue to expand his audience beyond East Africa. Ugandan rising star Joshua Baraka is also making notable strides in the streaming space.

His breakout track Wrong Places has surpassed 20 million streams, marking him as one of the new-generation artistes successfully tapping into digital audiences.

His growth reflects a broader shift toward streaming-first music strategies among younger artistes.

Despite these encouraging numbers, East African songs still trail behind continental heavyweights when it comes to global streaming benchmarks.

A clear example is Water by Tyla, which has surpassed one billion streams across platforms, becoming one of the most successful African songs in the streaming era.

The disparity highlights both progress and challenges.

While tens of millions of streams reflect strong regional engagement, breaking into global streaming dominance often requires sustained international marketing, strategic collaborations, and strong placement in global playlists. Curated playlists and improved discovery tools are giving East African artistes more visibility among international listeners, creating new pathways for growth.

Rayvanny’s journey offers a clear blueprint for this evolving landscape. From his early days under WCB Wasafi to building Next Level Music (NLM) and securing international collaborations, he represents a generation of artistes redefining success through both regional dominance and global ambition.

While the region may not yet consistently produce billion-stream hits, its artistes are steadily building a foundation.