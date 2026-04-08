Nigerian DJs suspend Burna Boy’s music after clash with DJ Tunez sparks industry debate

The controversy surrounding Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy escalated beyond celebrity gossip this week after the Nigerian DJ Association announced a temporary suspension of his music from DJs’ playlists nationwide pending internal review.

In a strongly worded statement released following a reported altercation involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, the association said the decision was aimed at protecting DJs and promoting professionalism within the industry.

“Burna Boy music is temporary out of any of our DJs’ playlist till further notice,” the statement read, adding that the organisation would conduct “a proper investigation” into the incident involving one of its members.

The move marked a rare collective reaction from DJs, highlighting the often-overlooked influence they hold within the music ecosystem, particularly in shaping club culture, radio rotation and audience reception.

Although the decision is not legally binding, it carries symbolic weight in an industry where DJs play a crucial role in amplifying artists’ success and determining how music reaches audiences across nightlife spaces.

Viral altercation triggers industry response

The suspension follows a widely circulated confrontation that reportedly took place at Obi’s House, a celebrity nightlife gathering in Lagos popular among artistes and entertainment insiders.

Videos shared across social media platforms show a heated exchange that escalated into a physical scuffle before bystanders intervened.

Reports suggest what began as an argument quickly intensified, though the exact cause of the disagreement remains unclear.

In its statement, the Nigerian DJ Association also called for tolerance and unity within the entertainment industry, stressing equality among DJs and condemning hostility.

“No one is born hating another… people simply learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can also be taught to love,” the group stated while reaffirming that “ALL DJs are equal.”

Following the incident, DJ Tunez publicly confirmed that a fight took place, sharing his account of events through social media posts.

According to the DJ, the confrontation was unprovoked.

“You hit me in the back of my head without me looking,” he alleged, describing the encounter as a “1 vs 10” situation involving multiple individuals.

In another post, he added,

“1 VS 10 AND I STOOD MY GROUND… THAT’S WHY YOU COLLECTED AS WELL, WHEN I DEFENDED MYSELF.”

The remarks intensified online debate, with fans dissecting viral footage and speculating about what triggered the clash.

As of publication, Burna Boy and his management team have not issued a detailed public statement addressing the allegations.

Power dynamics in the Afrobeats ecosystem