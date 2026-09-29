RMD makes special appearance in Netflix’s A Different World

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has made a special appearance in Netflix’s new A Different World series, adding another international credit to his decades-long acting career.

The 10-episode series premiered on Netflix on September 24, returning viewers to Hillman College, the fictional historically Black college at the centre of the original sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1987 to 1993.

RMD appears in the seventh episode, titled Sometimes You Get The Culture... In this episode, RMD plays Mr Chukwu, the father of Kojo Achebe, who is portrayed by Nigerian actor Chibuikem Uche.

In the episode, Chukwu and his Ghanaian wife make an unexpected visit to Hillman to see their son. Kojo, a Ghanaian-Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, has been pursuing his passion for fashion while giving his parents the impression that he is studying engineering.

The new series follows Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. She joins a new generation of students navigating relationships, family expectations and college life at Hillman.

Several original cast members have also returned, including Jasmine Guy as Whitley, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne, Cree Summer as Freddie and Darryl M. Bell as Ron.

For RMD, the appearance adds to his growing list of international productions. He is also part of the cast of the upcoming Children of Blood and Bone, alongside Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.