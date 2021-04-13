SA Police investigating rapper AKA’s fiancée tragic death

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. While the circumstances of her death remain unclear, Cape Town police continue to investigate the tragic death of Anele Tembe (22) a fiancée to a rapper AKA – whose real name is Kiernan Forbes.



According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s news channel SABC News, Tembe is said to have had depression and had tried taking her life last year but didn’t go through with it after the police intervened.



Witnesses said around 7:30am on Sunday, a body of a 22 year old woman was found outside naked after what is believed to be a fall from the tenth floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel.



Police and family members later confirmed it was the young model and Chef, Anele Tembe who got engaged to rapper AKA in February 2021.



Cape Town Central police released a statement and said that investigations are ongoing and crime scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.



“Shortly after 08H00 Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to a fall outside a hotel in the Cape Town city centre. Reports from the scene indicate that a 22-year-old female had allegedly jumped from the tenth floor, landing on the road below,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.



“Medics assessed the patient who had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. While stabilizing the patient her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was sadly declared deceased on the scene," Herbst said.



In a joint statement on Sunday, the Tembe and Forbes families said AKA was inconsolable and was surrounded by family and close friends.



"It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancé, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021, “the statement said.



"We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her. Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.