Milestone for Yanga as GSM wins tender to build modern stadium

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania mainland giants, Young Africans (Yanga) have taken a major step towards building their long-awaited modern stadium after confirming GSM Company Limited as the winning bidder for the landmark project.

The stadium is set to be constructed at Jangwani in Dar es Salaam, the home of the club’s headquarters, as Yanga push forward with plans aimed at strengthening their infrastructure and long-term commercial growth.

Although GSM has been officially named the successful bidder, the club did not reveal the identities of other companies that submitted applications.

The announcement follows an extensive evaluation process, during which Yanga realised the project required additional land and formal ownership rights to ensure smooth implementation.

The club said the government granted the needed land arrangements within 100 days after Yanga publicly declared their intention to build the stadium, clearing the way for the tender process to proceed.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Yanga Information Officer Ally Kamwe said GSM emerged the winner after meeting the criteria set by the club.

“After GSM won, the next step is to officially notify the company and the public. After that, both sides, the club and the sponsor, will meet to plan how to begin the work, “said Kamwe.

He added that the project has already attracted broader business interest, revealing that other companies have expressed willingness to secure advertising space around the stadium once construction is completed.

Kamwe explained that despite Yanga having various sponsors, GSM stood out because it satisfied the strict conditions the club had established for the stadium development.

The club has also reinforced its negotiation structure by expanding its executive committee, which is led by Yanga president Hersi Said.

Two additional members have been brought in to provide expertise in key areas.

Lawyer Alex Mgongolwa has joined to support the club on legal matters related to the agreement, while Ivan Tarimo has been included to strengthen the commercial side of the project due to his wide business experience.

Kamwe said the committee will focus on two major responsibilities, legal and business, during discussions between Yanga and GSM as the project moves from tender confirmation to implementation.

Earlier, Yanga had announced they were seeking a strategic sponsor, investors, and partners with strong financial capacity to develop the Jangwani and Twiga Street area, formerly known as Kaunda Stadium.

Interested parties were required to submit letters of intent to develop the open plot with the goal of delivering a modern stadium under a long-term partnership and joint venture arrangement.

The club’s proposed stadium requirements include a seating capacity of between 25,000 and 35,000 spectators and a hybrid pitch system supported by proper drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

The plan also features VIP and special service areas, media facilities, advertising and operational spaces, security and access control systems including turnstiles, floodlights, electrical systems and other essential services.

In addition, the project will include parking facilities, access roads, external works and landscaping such as tree planting and cultivation, with final specifications expected to be provided during the next stage to shortlisted partners.

As the stadium plans take shape, Yanga are also shifting attention to their CAF Champions League campaign. The Tanzanian champions are set to travel to Morocco on February 3, ahead of a crucial group stage clash against ASFAR, who beat them 1-0 in the first meeting.

Yanga are currently second in Group B with five points, level with ASFAR, while Egypt’s Al Ahly led the standings with eight points.

With qualification hopes on the line, the match in Rabat is expected to be a defining moment in their campaign.