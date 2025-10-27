Salif Keita to headline Sauti za Busara 2026 as the festival celebrates 23 years of musical diversity

Stone Town. The 23rd edition of Sauti za Busara, East Africa’s most celebrated music festival, will return to Stone Town from February 5 to 8, 2026, promising another vibrant showcase of Africa’s creative spirit under the theme “A Celebration of Culture and Diversity.”

The four-day festival, organized by Busara Promotions, will feature performances from over 20 countries, blending traditional and contemporary sounds across genres like taarab, Bongo Flava, afrobeat, and fusion.

All performances will be 100 Percent live, reinforcing the event’s reputation as a platform for authentic African music.

This year’s edition will be headlined by the legendary Salif Keita of Mali — known globally as the Golden Voice of Africa.

Making his Sauti za Busara debut, Keita brings his distinctive mandingue rhythms and powerful advocacy for albinism awareness, aligning closely with the festival’s mission to amplify socially conscious artistry.

“We are honored to welcome Salif Keita, a living legend whose music and activism resonate with the heart of Sauti za Busara,” said Journey Ramadhan, the Festival Director. “His presence, alongside our diverse lineup, celebrates the richness of African culture while embracing its future.”

A global stage for African talent

The 2026 lineup features artists from across Africa and beyond, including Ben Pol and Man Fongo (Tanzania), Pilani Bubu and Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O (South Africa), Lindigo (Réunion), Sousou & Maher Cissoko (Senegal/Sweden), Atanda & Afrojazz Messengers (Nigeria/UK), La Carmen Y Su Familia Musical (Colombia), and Rajab Suleiman & Kithara (Zanzibar).

Local acts such as Hammer Q, Tarajazz, Magomamoto Theatre Group, Mama C & The Fusion Band, and DCMA Young Stars will also take the stage, reaffirming Zanzibar’s growing influence as a hub for creative expression.

Economic and cultural impact

According to Busara Promotions Managing Director Lorenz Herrmann, the festival has become a key economic driver for Zanzibar.

“Sauti za Busara contributes an estimated $20 million to the local economy and has transformed February—once a low season—into one of the busiest months for tourism and business,” Herrmann said.

Local traders in Stone Town share the same sentiment.

“Through Sauti za Busara, we make enough to sustain our families through the rainy and Ramadhan seasons,” said one vendor. “The festival is irreplaceable for our livelihoods.”

Herrmann added that the event’s expansion to four days offers “more performance opportunities for artists, greater exposure for partners, and increased benefits for local businesses.”

A recent UNESCO report on festivals in Southern Africa reinforces these observations, stating that “arts and cultural festivals generate significant income, create jobs, and empower youth, serving as strategic platforms for development and regional integration.”

Cultural legacy and future vision

Since its founding in 2003, Sauti za Busara has hosted some of Africa’s most influential musicians, including Ebo Taylor (Ghana), Cheikh Lô (Senegal), Thandiswa Mazwai (South Africa), and Zanzibar’s own Bi Kidude, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

The festival’s reach extends beyond music. Through its NGO arm, Busara Promotions, it promotes youth engagement, supports the regional creative economy, and advocates for cultural preservation and inclusion.

“We are proud to produce one of Africa’s most significant cultural platforms,” Herrmann said. “More importantly, we’re proud of the festival’s role in strengthening Zanzibar’s identity as a top-tier cultural destination.”

Festival details

In addition to the main stage in Stone Town, performances and community events will also take place in Fumba Town, a new urban development project by CPS Africa. Visitors can expect live performances, cultural workshops, and networking sessions throughout the four days.

Tickets are now available via www.busaramusic.org and the Tukiio platform, with options for single-day, full festival, and VIP passes.

As Sauti za Busara prepares to mark over two decades of celebrating African culture, the 2026 edition promises to reaffirm Zanzibar’s place on the global cultural map — where music, identity, and community come together in harmony.