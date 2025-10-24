Tanzania’s beauty queens dominate the global stage

After a few quiet years, Tanzania’s beauty pageant scene is dazzling once again, and this time, the crowns are heavier, the stages grander, and the spotlight brighter on the global stage.

From Miss Universe Tanzania to Miss Grand Tanzania and the revived Miss Tanzania competition, local queens are rewriting the country’s image and proving that Tanzanian beauty, confidence, and culture belong on the world stage.

Over the weekend, Miss Grand Tanzania 2025, Beatrice Alex Akyoo, made history by becoming the first Tanzanian to reach the Top 10 at the Miss Grand International pageant.

The 25-year-old beauty queen from Dar es Salaam secured the fifth runner-up position at the grand finale held on October 18, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Competing against 77 contestants from around the world, Akyoo's remarkable journey began when she was crowned Miss Grand Tanzania on August 16, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.

Her performance at the international stage marked one of the country’s best international performances in years. Her elegant confidence, signature smile, and Swahili poise earned her a devoted following among global fans.

In a heartfelt message to her supporters, Akyoo expresses her gratitude, stating, "We made it to the Top Ten, and I couldn’t be more grateful."

This achievement not only highlights her personal dedication but also represents an important turning point for Tanzania in the realm of international beauty pageants.

The internet lit up with Tanzanian pride. “So far, I have no debt with this girl, no complaints… I’m more than proud to say Tanzania pageantry is going somewhere!” comments a fan in one of Miss Akyoo’s performance posts… Another adds, “Who’s behind this young lady? Wow, she really knows how to make us proud.”

It was beyond mere excitement, it was a national validation that Tanzania’s queens could compete shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best.

Meanwhile, Miss Earth Tanzania 2025, Amina Abdulkadri Jigge, embodies this shift perfectly. Before flying to the Philippines for the Miss Earth International competition, she was honoured with a spirited send-off celebration in Dar es Salaam, a swirl of music, fashion, and patriotism.

“Success starts with taking a bold step,” shares former Miss Earth 2008, Miriam Odemba, in her message to Amina. “You’ve already taken the bold step. Now use that platform to show the world that Tanzania cares about the planet.”

Known for her intelligence and environmental advocacy, Amina’s participation underscores how Tanzanian pageantry has expanded its purpose, from outer beauty to impact and intellect.

Similarly, Adelina David Mpinga, Miss Tourism Africa International Tanzania 2025, is representing the nation in Abuja, Nigeria, where she’s competing at the continental finals.

Social media has been both a runway and a megaphone for this renaissance. TikTok and Instagram have become virtual catwalks, where Tanzanian contestants showcase creative costumes, practise their speeches, and build international fan bases.