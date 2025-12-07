Tanzania’s content creator crowned TikTok Video of the Year

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s digital entertainment scene burst into celebration on Saturday night after TikTok sensation Fanuel Masamaki, popularly known as Zerobrainero, won the TikTok Video of the Year award at the TikTok Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The colourful ceremony, held on December 6 in Johannesburg, brought together some of the continent’s most influential online creators. Yet it was the charismatic Tanzanian who once again captured Africa’s attention.

The award marks the second major milestone in his rising career, coming just a year after he clinched the Sport Creator of the Year title. With the 2025 victory, Zerobrainero further solidifies his position among Tanzania’s leading digital trailblazers, demonstrating how consistency and creativity can propel local talent onto global platforms.

Moments after receiving the award, he expressed heartfelt excitement and acknowledged the demanding nature of content creation.

“It’s my second award. Last year I won Best Sport Creator of the Year, and today I’m Content of the Year, so I am so happy,” he said.

His remarks reflected the dedication of a creator who recognises the increasing expectations of audiences and the constant need to innovate. Even as he celebrated, Zerobrainero was already focused on what comes next.

“I wish to win more and more. I’m too creative; my fans want to see another form,” he added, signalling his determination to keep evolving.

Tanzania’s presence at the awards extended beyond a single category. Culinary influencer George Tumaini, widely known as George’s Kitchen, also attended the ceremony.

Although he did not secure the Food Creator of the Year award, his messages of gratitude and optimism resonated with his followers. Through his social media platforms, he thanked fans for their support.

“Please don’t give up. We have won in another way. Let’s pray for Zerobrainero,” he wrote, in a note that underscored the unity among Tanzanian creators.

His words proved timely, as Zerobrainero later clinched his win.

The Food Creator of the Year category was ultimately won by South African creator Malumfoodie, adding to an evening that highlighted the region’s diverse digital storytelling talents.

Nigeria dominated several headline categories, with Raajatu Muhammed Ibrahim taking home Content Creator of the Year, while another Nigerian influencer secured the Content Education award. Nigerian music star Shallipopi was also crowned Artist of the Year, reinforcing the country’s current influence on African pop culture.

The night featured high-energy performances, turning the awards into a full entertainment spectacle. Afro-fusion artist Ciza thrilled the audience with a performance anchored by his viral hit Isaka (6 am), while South African R&B singer Thabsie captivated attendees with her smooth vocals and commanding stage presence.

By the end of the ceremony, Tanzania had secured a meaningful triumph. Zerobrainero’s win not only celebrated personal achievement but also signalled the expanding creativity, potential and visibility of Tanzanian content creators across the continent.