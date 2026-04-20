Tanzania to host 74th Miss World pageant in 2027

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has signed a contract to host the 74th Miss World competition in 2027, in a move expected to boost the country’s tourism, hospitality and creative sectors.

The agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam on Monday during a ceremony attended by government officials, representatives of the Miss World Organisation, and stakeholders from the tourism and creative industries.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, said the government is fully committed to ensuring the country successfully stages the global event.

He noted that hosting the pageant will elevate Tanzania’s international profile while significantly promoting tourism.

“We have more than 100 per cent confidence that Tanzania will be ready to host one of the best Miss World competitions in 2027,” said Mr Makonda.

He added that the government would provide full support to ensure the event becomes one of the most successful editions in the competition’s history.

According to him, securing the hosting rights reflects Tanzania’s growing reputation as a reliable destination for major international events.

Mr Makonda also expressed optimism that the country could host future editions beyond 2027.

“We will give all the necessary support to ensure Tanzania becomes the best host. This will also open doors for more global events in the future,” he said.

He credited President Samia Suluhu Hassan for strengthening the country’s global image and attracting high-profile international events.

“Bringing the world to Tanzania is not easy. Among 54 African countries, only one, South Africa, has hosted this event before. Tanzania becoming the second is a great honour,” he said.

Miss World Organisation chairperson and chief executive officer, Ms Julia Morley, said the event presents a unique opportunity to showcase Tanzania’s tourism potential globally.

She noted that tourism plays a vital role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

“My role is to help people understand tourism because it benefits everyone—families, hotels and communities,” said Ms Morley.

She said that international events such as Miss World provide countries with a platform to market their destinations to a global audience.

“When people discover tourism, families benefit as jobs are created and hotels are developed,” she said.

Ms Morley also highlighted the unifying nature of the competition, noting that it brings together contestants from more than 130 countries.

“We are bringing nations together in a spirit of goodwill and understanding,” she said.

She urged Tanzanians, including members of the media, to play an active role in promoting the country.

“When you represent Tanzania, represent it proudly to the world,” she said.

Government spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said the country is determined to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

He expressed confidence that Tanzania would be ready not only for 2027 but also for future editions if given the opportunity.

“Tanzania will be ready not only for 2027, but also for 2028, 2029 and even 2030, should the opportunity arise,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Temeke District Commissioner, Mr Sixtus Mapunda, said the city is prepared to host contestants and visitors from across the world.

He noted that Dar es Salaam has extensive experience in hosting international events and expressed confidence in its readiness.

“We are honoured that the ministry continues to bring major international events that promote Dar es Salaam and the country at large. We have the experience and are ready to host Miss World,” he said.