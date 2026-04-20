Tanzania to host 74th Miss World pageant in 2027

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has signed a contract to host the 74th Miss World competition in 2027, in a move expected to boost the country’s tourism, hospitality and creative sectors.
The agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam on Monday during a ceremony attended by government officials, representatives of the Miss World Organisation, and stakeholders from the tourism and creative industries.
Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, said the government is fully committed to ensuring the country successfully stages the global event.