Zuchu launches music masterclass to empower Tanzania’s next generation of artistes

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Zuchu has officially launched a special music training programme aimed at empowering upcoming artistes and music industry professionals across the country.

The programme, dubbed Zuchu-Imbeju Masterclass 2026, is being organised in partnership with CRDB bank and is expected to bring together singers, music managers, producers and behind-the-scenes creatives from Tanzania’s entertainment industry.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam on May 19, 2026, Zuchu said many talented young people fail to achieve their dreams because they lack the right knowledge on how to turn their talent into profitable businesses.

“Music has a lot of money only if an artiste treats their talent like a business,” said Zuchu during the press briefing.

The Wasafi signee reflected on her rise to fame following the success of her breakout hit Sukari, revealing that she earned significant income within a short period after the song’s release.

“The first three years were epic… I was making money like crazy. I’m delighted that young people who are not yet in the game will now be nurtured and taught how to manage the money they will earn from their creative work,” added Zuchu.

The 'Honey' hitmaker also detailed how music completely transformed her life, explaining that even when she only had one song, she was already receiving major performance payments and digital streaming revenue.

She said her first performance fee with just one song was five million Tanzanian shillings. She later received a call informing her that her YouTube earnings of 3,000 euros had arrived.