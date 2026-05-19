Samia urges Africa to strengthen reliable energy systems for industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on African countries to invest in reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems to support industrialisation, economic transformation and digital growth across the continent.

She said access to sufficient and stable electricity would remain critical in strengthening Africa’s economic competitiveness in the years ahead.

President Hassan made the remarks on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, while addressing the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA) held in Kigali under the chairmanship of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The summit brought together African leaders and energy stakeholders to discuss the role of nuclear energy in advancing sustainable development, industrial growth and energy security.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA) in Kigali on May 19, 2026.

President Hassan said increasing industrial production, expansion of mining activities and rapid urbanisation were driving demand for reliable energy sources capable of ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

She said African countries must therefore pursue long-term solutions to meet growing energy needs.

The summit was also attended by Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé and other leaders discussing the future of energy and industrial development in Africa.

President Hassan said nuclear energy should complement, rather than compete with, renewable energy sources as part of a diversified energy mix capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

“Africa must invest in diversified energy systems to guarantee stable electricity supply that meets the demands of modern development,” she said.

The President identified financing constraints, safety concerns and limited regional cooperation as among the key challenges facing nuclear energy development in Africa.

On financing, she said many African countries continued to face difficulties in funding large-scale nuclear energy projects because of high investment costs.

She called on international financial institutions and development partners to support African countries in improving access to financing and technology.

President Hassan also commended the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for supporting African countries in strengthening legal and technical capacity for the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan visits exhibitions during the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA) held in Kigali on May 19, 2026. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the agency recognised financing challenges facing African countries and was prepared to support efforts aimed at mobilising resources for nuclear energy projects.