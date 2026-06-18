BBC to cut 550 jobs in cost-saving drive, including news division layoffs

London. Britain’s public broadcaster, the BBC, has announced plans to cut 550 jobs, including roles in its news and content divisions, as part of a sweeping cost-saving programme aimed at saving £500 million over the next three years.

The move comes as the broadcaster grapples with changing audience habits, particularly among younger viewers who are increasingly turning to streaming services and digital platforms for news and entertainment.

BBC management says the restructuring is necessary to ensure the organisation remains relevant and financially sustainable in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

The cuts will affect several areas of the corporation, with BBC News expected to bear a significant share of the reductions. Planned changes include the closure of some long-running programmes, the merger of production teams and a review of senior on-air positions.

The broadcaster estimates that the measures announced so far will generate savings of about £160 million.

According to the BBC, further savings measures will be unveiled in the coming months, including the removal of around 700 jobs in corporate divisions.

Overall, the corporation expects between 1,800 and 2,000 roles to be eliminated over the next three years.

The restructuring follows the appointment of Matt Brittin as Director-General. He has warned that the broadcaster faces a period of “real risk” as it prepares for negotiations over its future funding model ahead of the expiry of the BBC’s Royal Charter in 2027.

Options under consideration include retaining the licence fee system, introducing subscriptions or adopting advertising-based funding.