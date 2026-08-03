15 killed, 71 injured in four days as fresh crashes hit Tanzania roads

Dar/Upcountry. Fifteen people have died, and 71 others were injured in two separate road crashes across the country within four days, averaging nearly four fatal casualties every day.

The fatalities exclude unreported incidents nationwide.

The crashes occurred between July 30 and August 2 this year in Bahi District, Dodoma Region, and Monduli District, Arusha Region, marking the highest simultaneous death toll in single road accidents recorded in the country this year.

In Bahi District yesterday (August 2), eight people died, and 66 others sustained injuries following a head-on collision involving two passenger buses.

The accident involved an Isamilo Company bus travelling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam and a Libanika Luxury bus heading from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

Dodoma Region Police Commander, Mr Gallus Hyera, confirmed the incident, stating: "Indeed, a crash occurred in Bahi District involving two passenger buses. I will issue a comprehensive public statement on the cause and exact circumstances; please exercise patience."

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule, confirmed the eight fatalities, comprising five men and three women.

"Regrettably, we lost our compatriots in that crash. Seven died on the spot, whilst one succumbed to injuries whilst receiving treatment at the regional referral hospital," said Ms Senyamule.

She explained that the buses collided at dawn in Ibihwa Village, Bahi District, after one driver attempted to overtake another vehicle recklessly.

Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer In-Charge, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, confirmed receiving 66 casualties who are currently undergoing medical care.

"We received 66 casualties; some are being treated in standard casualty wards, whilst others were rushed to operating theatres and remain under intensive medical care," said Dr Ibenzi.

Six dead in Arusha collision

Meanwhile, six people died on July 30, 2026, following a collision between a bus and a lorry in Monduli District, Arusha Region.

The crash occurred at 6:40 pm along the Arusha-Dodoma road at Makuyuni.

Five people were injured, with two already discharged and three remaining hospitalised.

Mount Meru Referral Hospital Acting Medical Officer In-Charge, Dr Kipapi Mlambo, stated yesterday (Sunday, August 2) that three casualties were still undergoing treatment by Friday afternoon, whilst two with minor injuries were discharged.

Dr Mlambo explained that one casualty sustained a fractured neck vertebra and elected to undergo surgical intervention following medical consultation.

"He sustained a fractured neck bone, which can either be immobilised to heal naturally or repaired surgically. He requested surgery, and arrangements are complete for the procedure tomorrow," noted Dr Mlambo.

He said another casualty suffered head injuries and ocular trauma but is recovering steadily after relatives were traced.

"We advised him to remain under observation because his eye requires further evaluation before determining the next clinical step," he added.

A third patient sustained severe maxillofacial and lingual trauma and was referred to KCMC Hospital for specialised care.

Though initial respiratory distress delayed transport, the patient was stabilised for transfer.

That crash occurred when a Kandahari Company bus bound for Mpanda, Katavi Region, from Kilimanjaro, collided head-on with a Tanga-bound lorry originating from Kahama, Shinyanga Region.

Arusha Region Police Commander, Mr Justine Masejo, confirmed six deaths, three men and three women, noting five died instantly while one died at the hospital.

A second lorry following the involved vehicle overturned whilst attempting to evade the collision site.

RPC Masejo warned motorists against violating traffic safety regulations, particularly reckless overtaking in restricted zones, as investigations into the precise cause continue.