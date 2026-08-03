False campaign, theft claims prompt Chadema legal response

Dar es Salaam. The opposition Chadema has announced plans to take legal action against individuals masquerading as party leaders, accusing them of slandering the party and defaming its Mainland Vice-Chairman, John Heche.

The controversy arose following social media reports after a Chadema Central Committee meeting in Kigoma Region, alleging that Mr Heche embezzled funds from the 'Tone Tone' campaign for personal gain.

Although Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika previously refuted the allegations, confirming that the campaign funds remained secure, several individuals posing as party officials continued issuing statements demanding Mr Heche’s resignation to facilitate investigations.

Addressing journalists Sunday, August 2, 2026, at Chadema headquarters in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, the party’s Western Zone Chairman, Advocate Dickson Matata, clarified that the individuals in question lack legitimacy and are exploiting the party's platform for personal political gain.

He emphasised that hosting press conferences and disseminating defamatory information against the party and its leadership must be halted through legal measures.

"The culture of defaming people whilst falsely claiming Chadema leadership for personal political interests must end. We will hold them accountable through law enforcement agencies and prosecute them, as they enrich themselves by masquerading as party officials," said Mr Matata.

He noted that incidents of individuals falsely presenting themselves as Chadema leaders have surfaced across the country, including in the Coastal and Nyasa Zones, forcing legitimate party officials to issue public rebuttals.

"As a legal practitioner, I publicly state that we will initiate legal proceedings against these individuals. They must face court action for humiliating the party through false statements and damaging its reputation before the public," said Mr Matata.

During the press briefing, Mr Matata also advised Mr Heche to institute civil defamation suits against the accusers to claim damages for unverified and baseless allegations.

"I advise Mr Heche to sue everyone levying these accusations so they can substantiate their claims in court," he stated.