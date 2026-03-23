Billionaire OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of subscription-based platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

A spokesperson for the company said he passed away peacefully, marking the end of a career that saw him transform a relatively obscure platform into a global digital business.

Radvinsky acquired a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018, turning it into a widely used subscription service where creators charge users for exclusive content. The platform experienced rapid growth, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly boosting his personal fortune.

According to Forbes, his wealth rose sharply over the years, reaching an estimated $4.7 billion at the time of his death. He was first recognised as a billionaire in 2021 as the platform’s popularity surged worldwide.

Reports indicate that the business generated substantial income, with OnlyFans earning about $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024, while users spent approximately $7.2 billion on the platform. Radvinsky himself reportedly earned billions in dividends from the company in recent years.

Despite his financial success, Radvinsky maintained a notably low public profile and rarely gave interviews. His early career attracted controversy, with reports linking him to websites that claimed to direct users to explicit content, although no evidence was found to confirm the existence of such material.

Before his death, he was reportedly engaged in discussions to sell OnlyFans in a deal that could have valued the company at around $8 billion.