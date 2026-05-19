Chinese president Xi to host Putin after Trump visit

Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing this week, days after former US president Donald Trump visited China, as Beijing seeks to project itself as a stable global power amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Putin’s two-day visit, his 25th trip to China, is expected to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries despite continued Western pressure over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Chinese and Russian officials say the summit will focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade and regional security, while also discussing global issues of mutual concern.

The meeting comes as Russia seeks deeper energy ties with China in response to Western sanctions, including negotiations linked to the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

Analysts say Beijing is using the visit to demonstrate that its relationship with Moscow remains strong and unaffected by changing Western diplomacy.