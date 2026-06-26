Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 920 as rescue efforts intensify

People inspect the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25. PHOTO | REUTER

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Caracas. The official death toll from the twin earthquakes that devastated parts of Caracas and surrounding areas has risen to 920, according to Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly.

The government estimates that hundreds of people remain trapped or missing nearly two days after earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck approximately 160 kilometres west of the capital.

A government website established to collect reports of missing persons had registered more than 50,000 unaccounted-for individuals by midday on Friday, a figure also cited by the United Nations' emergency relief agency.

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International rescue teams and humanitarian assistance began arriving in Venezuela on Friday as emergency responders, volunteers and local residents continued efforts to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Rodriguez said that 871 international rescue personnel were operating in the country by Friday afternoon. Countries that have deployed rescue teams include Mexico, El Salvador and Spain.

The United States Geological Survey has warned that the final death toll could exceed 10,000, potentially making the disaster one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike Latin America in the past century.

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