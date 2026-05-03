Israeli military urges residents of multiple towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate amid operations against Hezbollah

The Israeli military issued an ‌urgent warning on Sunday to residents of 11 towns and villages in ​southern Lebanon, urging them to ​evacuate their homes and move ⁠at least 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) ​away to open areas.

The military said ​it was conducting operations against Hezbollah following what it described as a ​violation of their ceasefire agreement, ​warning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters or ‌facilities ⁠could be at risk.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon, and its troops ​are occupying ​a ⁠strip of the country's south, destroying homes they ​describe as infrastructure being used ​by ⁠Hezbollah.