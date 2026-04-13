Lebanon seeks ceasefire with Israel through direct talks

Lebanon is pursuing a ceasefire agreement with Israel through direct negotiations, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has said, as fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continues to escalate.

Rajji indicated that Beirut is working to secure a temporary truce that could pave the way for broader political talks aimed at ending hostilities. The move comes amid growing international pressure to de-escalate tensions and prevent further civilian casualties.

Lebanese officials have signalled openness to direct engagement with Israel for the first time in decades, with the government viewing negotiations as a pathway to restore stability and assert state control over security matters.

The push for talks follows an announcement by Israel that it is prepared to enter direct negotiations with Lebanon, although military operations have continued despite the diplomatic overtures.

Analysts say the proposed ceasefire would likely require international mediation, with the United States expected to play a central role as a guarantor of any agreement.

However, the initiative faces significant hurdles, including opposition from Hezbollah, which has rejected direct negotiations unless a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal are secured first.