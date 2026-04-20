Man kills 7 of his children and another child in mass shooting

A man identified as Shamar Elkins has shot dead his seven children and another child in a mass shooting in Shreveport, southern US state of Louisiana, authorities have said.

According to police and media reports, the victims were aged between one and 14 years.

The incident, which authorities describe as domestic in nature, occurred early on April 19, 2026, and involved multiple locations.

Police said a total of 10 people were shot during the attack, with two women seriously injured.

The suspect allegedly began by shooting a woman before proceeding to a residence, where he killed the eight children.

After the shootings, Elkins fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle, triggering a police pursuit that extended into a neighbouring area.

Officers eventually shot and killed him, and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Authorities described the killings as one of the worst tragedies in the city’s history.