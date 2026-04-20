Tanzanian runner Simbu targets glory at Boston Marathon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s flag will be flying high today at the 2026 Boston Marathon as long-distance runner Alphonce Simbu represents the country in one of the world’s most prestigious races.

The annual event, now in its 129th edition since its inception in 1897, attracts elite long-distance runners from across the globe and is ranked among the seven major marathons due to its prestige, prize money and global appeal.

Simbu heads into the race with confidence, boasting a personal best of 2:04:38 set at the 2024 Valencia Marathon. He will be aiming to match or surpass the historic achievements of fellow Tanzanians Juma Ikangaa (1989) and Gabriel Geay (2023), both of whom finished second in Boston.

A podium finish would earn Simbu a significant share of the $1.5 million (Sh3.9 billion) prize pool. The winner of the men’s race will take home $150,000 (Sh389 million), with $75,000 and $40,000 awarded to the second- and third-place finishers respectively. A further $50,000 bonus is on offer for breaking the course record.

However, Simbu faces stiff competition from a strong field that includes defending champion John Korir and 2025 New York Marathon winner Benson Kipruto, alongside other top athletes such as Milkesa Mengesha, Cybrian Kotut and Abdi Nageeye.