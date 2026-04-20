Margaret Mhina: Redefining corporate influence via strategic communication

Dar es Salaam. Margaret Stephen Mhina is the External Communications Manager at Tanzania Cigarette Plc, working within the Corporate Affairs function.

She brings over ten years of experience in Corporate Communications, Public Relations, Events Management and Corporate Social Investment.

Prior to joining her current employer, Margaret built her career in the financial services sector, where she served in Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs roles at KCB Bank Tanzania.

In this capacity, she led internal and external communications and coordinated Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programs for the bank.

In her current role, she leads the company’s external communications agenda, supporting corporate reputation management and engagement with key stakeholders.

Commenting on her role, Margaret says her work is centred on shaping how the public, media, government and partners understand who the company is and what it stands for, especially during this significant year as the company celebrates 65 years of excellence.

“I lead the company’s external communication strategy, focusing on corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement, media relations and ensuring transparency across all touchpoints. I ensure that the public sees a company that not only leads the industry but also invests meaningfully in communities and its people,” she says.

Margaret adds that TCC Plc is a top employer-certified organization and communicating its people-centric culture, sustainability efforts and contribution to Tanzania’s economic and social transformation is a major part of her responsibility.

She further explains that TCC Plc has specific policies that champion women’s empowerment and has built a strong foundation supported by policies that reflect global standards.

Key policies include a robust diversity and inclusion framework that guarantees equal opportunity and merit-based growth, leadership development programs targeting high-potential female talent, family-friendly policies such as extended maternity leave, flexible schedules and return-to-work support, as well as a zero-tolerance stance on harassment supported by confidential reporting channels and strict enforcement.

“These policies have been instrumental in increasing women’s representation in leadership and technical roles. They also demonstrate our commitment to building a workforce where women can thrive, grow and confidently take on positions of influence.”

Asked how she is elevating women and girls in the country through her leadership, Margaret notes that TCC Plc’s 65-year journey has been grounded in responsible leadership and social impact.

Through her role, Margaret highlights the company’s investments that directly support women, including clean cooking initiatives that uplift women entrepreneurs, showcasing stories of women within TCC Plc who are breaking barriers in engineering, manufacturing, finance and leadership and building partnerships with national and local stakeholders to advance programs that empower women and girls.

“Beyond my corporate role, I mentor young women pursuing careers in communication and public relations, helping them build confidence, resilience and professional readiness. By telling stories that matter, I ensure that TCC Plc continues to be seen as a brand that not only leads in business but also champions the rise of women in Tanzania.”

Margaret emphasises that women’s representation is not only about equality but is also a strategic necessity. Diversity fuels better decision-making, innovation and organizational health. As TCC Plc marks 65 years of operations, the company has seen how women’s voices enrich culture and strengthen performance.

Representation matters because women bring perspectives that shape more inclusive and holistic solutions, inspire younger generations, create a talent pipeline for the future, empower families and communities and reflect fairness, equity and modern leadership.

Sharing moments in her line of work that tested her resilience, she notes that communications is fast-paced and demanding. Like anyone in a high-pressure field, Margaret has experienced moments that challenged her emotional strength, especially when crises arose unexpectedly or deadlines became overwhelming.

“Working at TCC Plc, a top employer that truly values wellbeing, has taught me the importance of pausing, reflecting and regrouping. During challenging moments, I remind myself of three things: purpose, support and growth.”

Margaret explains that purpose reminds her that her work contributes to a 65-year legacy of excellence and responsibility, support reminds her that she is part of an organization that prioritizes teamwork and mental well-being and growth reinforces that every challenge is an opportunity to evolve as a leader.

With more than ten years of experience in corporate communications, public relations, events management and corporate social investment, she has used communication as a bridge to positively impact the lives of women.

Through her work both inside and outside TCC Plc, she has driven projects that support women entrepreneurs, particularly through clean cooking initiatives championed by the company.

“I ensure our corporate voice consistently promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality by using storytelling to highlight women-led innovations and community impact, while mentoring young women to help them build professional confidence and clarity. In TCC Plc’s 65-year journey, I am proud to contribute to the chapter that strengthens women’s empowerment and enhances community wellbeing,” she says.

Margaret’s message to employers on creating a conducive work environment for both women and men, regardless of gender or social responsibilities, is that a great workplace is built intentionally, not accidentally.