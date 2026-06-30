Meta rolls out new features across WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta has introduced a range of new features across WhatsApp and Instagram, with a focus on strengthening privacy, expanding personalisation and giving users greater control over their experience.

One of WhatsApp's most significant additions is the introduction of usernames. The feature enables users to create a unique username, allowing them to connect with others without sharing their phone number.

A phone number will still be required to create and verify an account, but users can choose to share their username instead.

Meta has also confirmed that there will be no public username directory, providing an additional layer of privacy.

The company has also launched WhatsApp Plus, an optional subscription offering exclusive features, including custom app icons and enhanced personalisation options. Meta said more premium features will be added over time, while the standard version of WhatsApp will remain free.

On Instagram, Meta has introduced Instagram Plus, a subscription service that unlocks a range of premium features. Subscribers can customise the app icon, preview Stories more discreetly, view Story rewatch insights, search Story viewer lists, use custom fonts in their bio and send Super Hearts to Stories.

The subscription also allows users to pin more posts, create multiple Story audiences, extend the lifespan of Stories beyond 24 hours, and choose whether to publish content directly to their profile or only to Highlights.