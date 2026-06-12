North Korea’s Kim voices full support for Russia, sends National Day message to Putin, KCNA says

Seoul. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory ​message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s ‌National Day, voicing full support for Moscow’s domestic and foreign policies, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim said ties ​between North Korea and Russia were strengthening into ​an alliance based on a comprehensive strategic partnership ⁠treaty, and pledged to “always be with” Russia, KCNA ​reported.

Separately, Russian and North Korean officials visited a monument ​and cemetery of fallen Soviet Army fighters to mark Russia’s National Day, while Russia's embassy hosted a reception for North Korean ​senior officials, KCNA said.

Ties between the two countries ​have been deepening amid North Korea’s deployment of thousands of troops ‌to ⁠support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and other military materials for use in Ukraine, though ​Moscow and Pyongyang ​denied arms ⁠transfers.

The two countries signed the strategic partnership treaty during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang ​in June 2024, and also agreed to ​open a ⁠key land bridge linking the two countries.