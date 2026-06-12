North Korea’s Kim voices full support for Russia, sends National Day message to Putin, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Seoul. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory ​message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s ‌National Day, voicing full support for Moscow’s domestic and foreign policies, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Kim said ties ​between North Korea and Russia were strengthening into ​an alliance based on a comprehensive strategic partnership ⁠treaty, and pledged to “always be with” Russia, KCNA ​reported.

Separately, Russian and North Korean officials visited a monument ​and cemetery of fallen Soviet Army fighters to mark Russia’s National Day, while Russia's embassy hosted a reception for North Korean ​senior officials, KCNA said.

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Ties between the two countries ​have been deepening amid North Korea’s deployment of thousands of troops ‌to ⁠support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and other military materials for use in Ukraine, though ​Moscow and Pyongyang ​denied arms ⁠transfers.

The two countries signed the strategic partnership treaty during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang ​in June 2024, and also agreed to ​open a ⁠key land bridge linking the two countries.

The bridge, due to be completed on June 19, could further facilitate ⁠trade ​and provide North Korea with ​additional means to circumvent international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, ​analysts say.

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