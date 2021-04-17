Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Windsor Castle

By AFP More by this Author

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday laid to rest her late husband, Prince Philip, in a royal funeral like no other, curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, west of London, after a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests but watched by millions on television.

Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection.