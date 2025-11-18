Russian drones damage Suspilne newsroom building in Ukraine's Dnipro, broadcaster says

Dnipro, Ukraine. Russian drones damaged a building housing the Dnipro newsroom of public broadcaster Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro in a major overnight attack on the city, Suspilne said early on Tuesday.

Vladyslav Haivanenko, the acting governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, of which Dnipro is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian drones pounded the region late on Monday, injuring two people, sparking several fires and damaging apartment blocks and city infrastructure.

Suspilne said on the Telegram messaging app that a fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the building’s floors and roof were damaged, but no staff were inside at the time.

The broadcaster posted a photo showing a gaping hole torn through a building's concrete floors, leaving exposed metal reinforcing bars, dangling wires and collapsed ceiling panels below.

Suspilne is Ukraine's nationwide public broadcaster, operating television, radio and online news services through a network of regional outlets across the country.

Dnipro, an industrial city in east-central Ukraine, and the wider Dnipropetrovsk region have faced repeated Russian missile and drone attacks during the nearly four-year-old war, killing civilians and damaging housing, industry and infrastructure.