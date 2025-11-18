Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas honoured at the 16th Governors Awards

Four cultural icons were celebrated at the 16th Governors Awards on November 17, 2025, as the Academy honoured Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas for their lasting impact on film, music, storytelling, and the performing arts.

Tom Cruise received an Honorary Oscar, marking a major milestone in his four-decade career.

Presented the award by director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Cruise reflected on his childhood love for cinema, thanked collaborators across his long filmography, and reaffirmed his commitment to championing the art form, joking that he hopes to keep doing so “without too many more broken bones.”

Country music legend and global philanthropist Dolly Parton was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The Academy recognised her decades of charitable work, including her efforts in literacy, education, and community support.

Debbie Allen, a trailblazer in dance, acting, directing, and choreography, was awarded an Honorary Oscar for her groundbreaking contributions to performance and her role in opening doors for generations of young artists.

Veteran production designer Wynn Thomas, known for shaping the visual identity of some of the most influential films of the past four decades, also received an Honorary Oscar.

He was celebrated for his visionary approach to world-building and storytelling on screen.