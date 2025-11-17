Tanzania's opposition party, ACT, files 25 petitions to challenge Zanzibar poll results

Unguja. ACT-Wazalendo has filed 25 petitions before the High Court challenging the results of the Zanzibar House of Representatives elections, as it insisted that joining the Government of National Unity (GNU) was not among its immediate priorities.

The petitions cover 25 out of the 50 constituencies in Unguja and Pemba.

Speaking on November 17 at the party’s headquarters in Vuga, Unguja, ACT-Wazalendo’s Attorney General, Omar Said Shaaban, said eight of the petitions relate to constituencies in Pemba and 17 in Unguja.

“We have taken this step because we strongly believe that in the constituencies where we have filed, and those where we plan to file, our candidates were denied their rightful victory due to breaches of electoral procedures,” said Mr Shaaban.

He noted that the party has not yet filed its parliamentary election petitions, as the process is still ongoing. Under the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations, parties have up to 30 days after the announcement of results to file parliamentary petitions.

For Zanzibar’s House of Representatives, however, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) requires petitions to be filed within seven days of the election’s conclusion.

Mr Shaaban listed some of the constituencies already taken to court, including Malindi, Amani, Nungwi, Kijini, Bumbwini, Chaani, Mpendae, Kiembesamaki and Mwanakwerekwe. Others named were Makunduchi, Pangawe, Chumbuni, Tumbatu, Mwera, Mtoni, Welezo and Mkwajuni.

He said that after lodging the petitions, the High Court, through the Deputy Registrar, directed the party on November 10 to attach the official constituency results, which have since been submitted.

However, he said that in Pemba the petitions filed on 4 November are still pending in the Deputy Registrar’s office.

According to him, all candidates whose constituencies are under dispute have paid the requisite court fees, including a Sh2 million security deposit per case.

“For parliamentary seats, we expect to begin filing this week. We prioritised the House of Representatives because of the seven-day deadline, whereas parliamentary petitions allow more time,” he said.

Mr Shaaban added that the party has completed a review of all constituencies where it intends to contest the outcomes and will provide full details once the filings are complete.

In a related development, ACT-Wazalendo’s Board of Trustees has filed Civil Application No 28632 of 2025 against INEC and the Attorney General of Tanzania, seeking the court’s permission to pursue a judicial review.

The application challenges INEC’s allocation of special seats and requests the court to order the Commission to withdraw its decision and follow the procedures laid out in law.

The matter is scheduled for first mention on November 19 before Justice Kisanya.

“We believe the Commission acted fraudulently in the allocation of special seats and breached both rules and established procedures. We have gathered sufficient information on the number of valid votes our party received nationwide, and we believe we qualify for additional seats,” he said.

In the recent allocation, Chaumma received two special seats, while Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secured 113 out of 115.

On whether ACT-Wazalendo plans to join the Government of National Unity, Mr Shaaban reiterated that the question is not among the party’s priorities, echoing remarks previously made by the party’s national chairperson, Othman Masoud.

“Our position has not changed. Whether we join or do not join the GNU is not a priority. The country faces bigger issues that require urgent solutions. And why rush a decision in two weeks when the Constitution gives you three months to decide?” he asked.