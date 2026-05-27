US Says Iran will get no sanctions relief for giving up enriched uranium

US President Donald Trump has said Iran will not receive sanctions relief in exchange for handing over its highly enriched uranium, as negotiations over a possible nuclear deal continue, according to US media reports.
The statement comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear programme, with Washington insisting that any agreement must include the full removal of Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile.
Trump has maintained that Iran must surrender its uranium before any easing of sanctions is considered, reinforcing what officials describe as a “no concessions upfront” approach.