US Says Iran will get no sanctions relief for giving up enriched uranium

By  Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said Iran will not receive sanctions relief in exchange for handing over its highly enriched uranium, as negotiations over a possible nuclear deal continue, according to US media reports.

The statement comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear programme, with Washington insisting that any agreement must include the full removal of Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Trump has maintained that Iran must surrender its uranium before any easing of sanctions is considered, reinforcing what officials describe as a “no concessions upfront” approach.

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US negotiators are understood to be pressing for strict verification measures before any financial or economic relief is granted.

Iran, however, has resisted demands to transfer its stockpile abroad, arguing that its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes and that sanctions relief should come first as part of any deal.

The standoff has complicated talks aimed at defusing wider regional tensions following months of conflict and strained relations.

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