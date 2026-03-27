Trump set to become first sitting president with signature on US dollar

US dollars will bear the signature of President Donald Trump later this year, the Treasury Department said, in an unprecedented change to the nation’s currency aimed at marking America’s 250th anniversary.

As a result, Trump is set to become the first sitting US president to have his signature appear on paper money. Traditionally, US currency carries the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the US treasurer—a practice that has remained in place for more than 160 years.

Under the new plan, Trump’s signature will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, replacing the US treasurer’s name. Officials say the change is part of commemorative efforts tied to the country’s semiquincentennial celebrations in 2026.

The first redesigned $100 bills featuring the new signatures are expected to be printed as early as mid-2026, with other denominations to follow gradually into circulation. Existing notes bearing previous signatures will continue to be used during the transition period.

Treasury officials defended the move as a symbolic recognition of the nation’s milestone anniversary and current leadership. However, the decision has sparked debate among analysts and critics, who argue it breaks with longstanding traditions designed to keep US currency free from direct association with sitting political leaders.