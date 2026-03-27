US to deploy up to 10,000 more troops to Middle East as Trump signals force and diplomacy

The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to give US President Donald Trump more military options, even as he talks up peace negotiations with Iran, US media report.

According to Reuters, the proposed deployment is part of broader strategic planning by the Department of Defense aimed at strengthening Washington’s position amid escalating tensions with Tehran.

Officials say the additional forces could include infantry and armoured units, expanding on thousands of troops already being moved into the region.

The move reflects a dual-track approach by the Trump administration, boosting military readiness while simultaneously exploring diplomatic channels.

Trump has recently suggested that talks with Iran are possible, though Iranian officials have publicly cast doubt on such negotiations.

The potential troop increase comes as the United States continues a major military buildup linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.