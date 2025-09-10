Kilimanjaro bans farmers from cutting coffee trees without permission

Moshi. The Regional Commissioner of Kilimanjaro, Nurdin Babu, has ordered that no coffee farmer should cut down coffee trees without official approval from the respective District Commissioner. The directive aims to protect the region’s primary economic crop.

Mr Babu issued the order on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 during the launch of the popular Kahawa Festival 2025, marking its sixth season. The event took place at the headquarters of the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) in Moshi.

He warned that the regional government would take strict action against anyone violating the ban, stressing that coffee is a key source of income for both farmers and the region.

“Our pride as Kilimanjaro residents is our coffee. Yet today, some families are cutting down coffee trees to build houses. This will not take us anywhere,” he said.

RC Babu said that it is illegal to cut down coffee trees, even if they were planted by a family ancestor, without prior approval from the District Commissioner.

He highlighted the economic value of coffee, noting that a single kilogram currently sells for Sh12,000. “One hectare can accommodate 540 coffee seedlings. If managed properly, it can yield significant profits,” he said.

The RC also noted that the government has invested in improving the sector through better extension services, access to inputs, and irrigation infrastructure, raising production from 37 to 42 percent per year.

Promoting domestic consumption

TCB Chief Executive Officer, Primus Kimaryo, said the festival aims to encourage local coffee consumption and develop the domestic market.

“This festival is an important platform for coffee stakeholders from across the country to exchange ideas, learn about improved production methods, and gain knowledge on roasting and preparation technologies,” Kimaryo said.

Frank Nyarusi, TCB Director of Quality and Marketing Promotion, said government efforts to establish robust management systems and improve extension services have contributed to higher coffee prices, quality, and production for farmers.

He explained that coffee prices for farmers have doubled compared with four years ago. “Currently, a farmer earns Sh12,000 per kilogram of Arabica Parchment coffee, compared with Sh4,000–Sh5,000 previously. Robusta has risen from below Sh1,500 to over Sh5,000 per kilogram,” Nyarusi said.

The price increases, he added, were supported by digital platforms set up by the government, allowing more buyers to participate and boosting market competition. Nyarusi urged farmers to maintain high-quality standards, as quality determines competitiveness in the global market.

Boosting production

According to Nyarusi, coffee production has risen from an average of 60,000 tonnes to more than 80,000 tonnes annually.

Speaking on behalf of farmers, Julius Mollel called for legislation to punish those who cut coffee trees without special permission, saying it is vital to protect the crop, which is a symbol of Kilimanjaro.

“As a farmer, I urge politicians to enact laws to protect coffee, as is done in other countries. If this continues unchecked, people will destroy the crop, and Kilimanjaro’s iconic coffee may be lost,” Mollel said.