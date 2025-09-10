ADC pledges agricultural reforms, loans, infrastructure, and tax overhaul

Simiyu. The Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) presidential candidate, Wilson Elias Mulumbe, has promised sweeping reforms in agriculture, finance, and infrastructure should his party secure victory in the forthcoming General Election.

Speaking in Bariadi, Mulumbe pledged to raise the value of cotton by establishing a medical supplies factory in Simiyu Region.

He said the initiative would allow farmers to reap direct benefits from their labour, reversing the current situation where foreign industries capture most of the profits.

“Despite Simiyu producing large volumes of cotton, the material used in our hospitals and health centres is imported. Once we take office, we will build a medical supplies factory in Simiyu to ensure cotton farmers finally benefit from their efforts,” he said.

Mulumbe criticised the lack of value-addition industries, saying it leaves farmers at the mercy of foreign buyers who dictate prices.

ADC running mate Shoka Hamis Juma also outlined the party’s economic agenda, highlighting a plan to introduce an inclusive, interest-free loan system for all citizens.

He said this would protect Tanzanians from what he described as “bloodsuckers”—exploitative moneylenders.

“We will not discriminate against specific groups as is the case now. Every citizen will access interest-free loans with long repayment periods, empowering them to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Juma further pledged subsidies for fishermen to boost efficiency and strengthen their contribution to the national economy. “With our ocean and great lakes, we must fully utilise these resources to provide citizens with affordable protein and grow government revenues,” he added.

On infrastructure, Juma noted that poor road connections at the district level remain a major obstacle and promised a nationwide programme to construct roads linking wards.

The ADC team also promised to reform taxation. Juma said every citizen aged 18 and above would be required to pay taxes to increase government revenue for free public services. However, he vowed to abolish burdensome taxes and eliminate “unnecessary multiple levies that serve no purpose.”