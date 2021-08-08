Land department officials escape death after mob attack

By Lilian Lucas More by this Author

Morogoro.The Kilombero District land department officials have survived death after a mob in Melela Village, Chita Ward, Mlimba District Council attacked a car which they were using and set it on fire along with several motorcycles.

Several equipment was also set on fire after the officials were forced to flee.

It is alleged that the villagers took the decision after the officers arrived at farm of an investor who is alleged to have not developed the farm for a long time.

It is alleged that the villagers had established their settlements for more than 20 years now.

Speaking to Mwananchi, Kilombero District Commissioner, Hanji Godigodi confirmed the incident and said told the reporter to call the District Police Commander.

The Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Fortunatus Muslimu, when called to comment on the incident, said: "It is true that the incident there was such and the regional chief of intelligence is at the scene doing investigation so I will issue more information later.”



Muslimu said several people have been arrested although he did not say the number and that the search is still ongoing to identify those committed the crime.

For his part, Mlimba MP, Godwin Kunambi said the Regional Commissioner arrived at the farm that belonged to one Balali which had not been developed for a long time .

"There are people wanted by t