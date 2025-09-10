Mwaijojele declares himself ‘the leader Tanzania needs’

Dar es Salaam. Civic Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK) presidential candidate David Daud Mwaijojele has declared that Tanzania needs a leader like him to break the cycle of unfulfilled promises and steer the nation towards meaningful progress.

“Tanzanians need a leader who delivers results. They are tired of promises and documents that have no practical meaning. I am the one who can make them proud to be led, because they need a President like me,” Mr Mwaijojele told The Citizen in an exclusive interview.

Roots of CCK

The CCK traces its origins to the former Civic United Party (CCJ), formed ahead of the 2010 General Election amid speculation that it was a staging ground for defections from the ruling CCM.

When former Kishapu MP Fred Mpendazoe left CCM to join CCJ in 2010, it was seen as the beginning of an exodus of senior figures. However, no other heavyweight followed, and Mpendazoe himself later defected to Chadema. CCJ eventually collapsed before being revived under a new identity as CCK.

Political observers maintain that CCJ was initially conceived as a transitional vehicle for CCM defectors before they joined Chadema. Under that plan, a former CCM leader was to contest the presidency through Chadema in 2010.

That did not happen, and Mr Mpendazoe accused colleagues of betrayal.

CCJ’s transformation into CCK marked a new chapter, but also cemented its complex history as a by-product of CCM and Chadema political manoeuvres. Since securing permanent registration in 2012, the party has positioned itself as an alternative force, now preparing to contest for the highest office in the land.

Carrying the party’s hopes

Mr Mwaijojele, who has chaired CCK since 2018, is the face of that ambition.

With his candidacy endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), his name and photo will appear on the ballot on October 29, 2025.

A community development and entrepreneurship specialist, Mr Mwaijojele says his integrity and faith in God make him the right man to lead. He is also a bishop at the Pentecostal Original Church Tanzania, a role he cites as proof of his trustworthiness.

“As a man of God, I must be believed. I pray for people and they recover. That is why I am confident I can be trusted with the presidency,” he said.

Priorities if elected

Mr Mwaijojele says Tanzanians need a leader who can lift them physically, mentally and spiritually. He argues that he has the answers to the challenges facing the nation.

His first priority would be agriculture, where he has personal experience as a farmer. He wants to expand production and turn Tanzania into a leading food exporter.

“As President, I will make Tanzania a major wheat producer,” he pledged.

He also plans to inspire young people to become successful entrepreneurs, helping them generate wealth while broadening the government’s tax base.

Another focus would be rural development. He says young people abandon villages for cities because urban areas offer more opportunities.

“My promise is to ensure villages enjoy the same services and amenities as towns, so that young people stay and build their communities,” he noted.

His pledges also include creating a national food agency, developing cash crops, and ensuring infrastructure growth that supports rural economic life.

Early life and education

Mr Mwaijojele was born on 1 January 1962 in Rungwe, Mbeya, just 22 days after Tanganyika gained independence. He is the fifth of ten children of Daud Kabigili Mwaijojele and Tunsume Kyaka Mwakalinga.

His father Daud, a mechanic and miner, worked across Africa during the colonial period, including Zambia’s copper mines and South Africa’s diamond industry, before returning to Tanzania to invest in farming.

Mr Mwaijojele began his education at Mbugujo TAPA School, part of the Tanzania Parent Schools system, before completing primary education at Mpelangwasi Primary School in Rungwe.

He faced challenges progressing to secondary school, but eventually pursued studies through alternative routes and earned a bachelor’s degree in Community Development and Entrepreneurship from N to N University in the United States.

Political journey

Mr Mwaijojele’s political career began in 1995 when Tanzania held its first multiparty election. He joined NCCR-Mageuzi, then a vibrant opposition force under Augustino Mrema.

In 2009, he shifted to UPDP and contested the Kinondoni parliamentary seat in the 2010 General Election. Five years later, he had moved again, this time to the Democratic Party (DP), contesting Segerea constituency in Dar es Salaam. Both bids were unsuccessful.

In 2018, when Kinondoni MP Maulid Mtulia resigned from CUF and joined CCM, a by-election was called.

Mr Mwaijojele contested under the CCK banner, marking his break with DP. However, CCM retained the seat through Mtulia.

Later that year, Mr Mwaijojele was elected national chairperson of CCK, a position he still holds.

His rise within the party culminated in his endorsement as CCK’s presidential candidate for the 2025 election. This will not be his first attempt at the presidency. He also ran in 2020 but lost to the late Dr John Magufuli, who won a second term with CCM.

Determined to push on

Despite past setbacks, Mwaijojele insists he remains undeterred. He believes Tanzanians may this time see him as the right choice.

“I have not given up. My ambition remains the same. I believe Tanzanians will now understand me, trust me, and choose me to deliver results better than any leader who has governed this country,” he said.

Quoting scripture, he added: “When goodness rules, the nation rejoices. I am a good man, and my leadership will bring joy, peace and love for all.”

He urged Tanzanians not only to elect him President but also to vote for CCK MPs and councillors. “They will be my partners in building a better country,” he said.

Family life

Away from politics, Mr Mwaijojele is a family man.

He is married to Emmy Hudson Mwakisole, with whom he has four children: daughters Beatrice, Tunsume and Glory, and a son, Joshua.

He also prides himself on his communication skills, claiming fluency in both Kiswahili and English. “I will have no difficulty engaging in international communication, whether face-to-face, by phone or in writing,” he said.